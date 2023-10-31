LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Leesburg man was arrested after he escaped from Loudoun County deputies in a stolen car.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) arrested Joseph Daniel, 44, Monday afternoon after he led police on a chase that started in Ashburn and ended in Tysons Corner.

He was driving a 2005 black Hummer H2 which was reported as stolen in Chantilly back in March 16. It was originally green but was repainted to black.

Daniel also already had open warrants out of Loudoun County for two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, driving without a license and three counts of probation violation.

FCPD is also charging him for carjacking, felony disregard of a police’s command to stop, felony hit and run, driving without an operator’s license and reckless driving.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.