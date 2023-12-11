LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she hit a Leesburg police cruiser on Dec. 9.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when Leesburg Police Department officers were investigating an unrelated crash with reported injuries on East Market St. in the area of Prosperity Avenue S.E.

The officers had blocked the left lane of East Market St. with marked cruisers while investigating the crash. That’s when Zoe Carll, 21, of Centreville, rammed into the back of one of the cruisers.

No one was hurt in the crash that Carll caused.