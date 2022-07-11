LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — A Loudoun County judge has ruled that a special grand jury investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of two sexual assaults is allowed to continue.

The ruling issued Monday by Judge James Plowman, a former Republican commomnwealth’s attorney, comes after the school division attempted to stop the investigation — which is being led by Attorney General Jason Miyares.

According to the Associated Press, the school board argued the special grand jury is politically motivated and illegally usurps the school board’s role in local education.

The decision is a win for Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Republican tapped Miyares to lead the investigation as part of one of his preliminary executive orders upon taking the governor’s mansion at the beginning of 2022.

In a video posted to Twitter following the ruling, Miyares said it was “a win for parents and students across the commonwealth.”

“It’s a win for transparency and accountability and I will never stop fighting for justice to protect the families of Loudoun County and the commonwealth,” Miyares said.

In a statement to DC News Now, Loudoun County Public Schools wrote: “While Loudoun County Public Schools does not agree with all of the rulings Judge Plowman issued earlier today, it appreciates the Court’s thoughtfulness in addressing these complex matters. LCPS is currently considering all available legal options but has not made any final decisions at this point.”

The Associated Press said Miyares’ office argued that the special grand jury needs “to uncover why the school system allowed a boy who had been accused of sexually assaulting a girl in one high school to transfer to another school, where he was convicted of assaulting a second girl.”