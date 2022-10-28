ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Maryland man was arrested and charged with destruction of property after a number of cars were damaged in Arlington neighborhoods.

Image courtesy of the Arlington County Police Department

Police arrested 37-year-old Luis Tavares Sanches Manuel of Capitol Heights on Friday after a series of incidents the week before.

Police first got reports of a person firing a BB gun at windows of parked, unoccupied vehicles. This continued over the next several nights in different neighborhoods throughout Arlington County.

After they identified a suspect vehicle, police saw the car on S. Walter Reed Drive on October 27. The driver entered a business on S. Glebe Road, where officers took him into custody. They found a BB gun while searching his car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 703-228-4180 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.