MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — An arrest has been made after the investigation of an assault at the Food Lion at 6306 Hoadly Rd in Manassas on June 24.

According to the news release, a store employee identified as a 58-year-old woman was followed around the store by an unknown male. The male was a known customer at the Food Lion and had incidents before.

The employee told police that a man approached her and spoke shortly before he left. The employee added that the same man approached her from behind as she returned from restocking shelves.

The employee saw an unknown substance on her jeans as the man left. Police were called, but before the police arrived, the man left the store.

The man was seen on video entering the store at around 8:50 a.m. The individual was then observed repeatedly watching the employee from several store aisles. The employee was facing away from the man when the man exposed himself and began making lewd gestures as he came up behind the employee.

At about 9:35 a.m., the man quickly turned away from the worker and left the store. The man was seen entering a dark, four-door vehicle with a tire on the rear passenger side that was missing a rim.

Based on the man’s movements and interactions after approaching the employee from behind, the liquid discovered on the worker was initially thought to be bodily fluid. The employee was unharmed.

A tip later came to the police, identifying the man as Michael Earl Alexander. He was arrested on June 25 and has been charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.