WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested an 18-year-old for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza on June 14.

Prince William County Police arrested 18-year-old Angel Alfonso Morales Flores on July 6. He was charged with felony homicide, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to violate the drug control act.

On June 14 around 2 p.m., officers responded to the location finding a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On June 15, 19-year-old David Madison Fowler III of Woodbridge passed away from his injuries.

The investigation shows that the two planned to meet for a transaction at the listed location including Fowler, Morales Flores and three other men. At one point during the encounter, one of the men fired multiple rounds, striking Fowler in the upper body.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.