PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said Wednesday that the man involved in a shoot-out with police on I-95 on April 5 faces a charge of abduction.

Newly released details from Virginia State Police also said that Tatiana N. David, who was abducted from Ithaca, N.Y. and who died in the incident, spoke to a trooper before the chase and exchange of gunfire with Michael Davis, 34, of North Chesterfield. VSP said David was injured in the shooting.

As of Wednesday, Davis was in the Prince William County Adult Detention Center’s custody. Inova Fairfax Hospital still was treating him.

VSP said that a trooper spotted a Jeep with the wrong license plates traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County at 9:40 p.m. on April 5. The trooper pulled the car onto the shoulder and talked to the driver, Davis, and the passenger, 34-year-old David, in the car.

Police said that when the trooper went back to his car to verify information, he found that Davis was wanted by New York State Police for abducting David.

“Within seconds of receiving that confirmation, the Jeep pulled away from the shoulder and fled south on I-95,” VSP said in a release.

Police chased the Jeep, which hit the guardrail once near the 152-mile marker but kept going. VSP said that troopers “positioned around the Jeep to contain it and bring it to a stop,”

The Jeep ran off of the right side of the road near Exit 148 in Prince William County, crashing into the woods and coming to a stop. When troopers approached, Davis started shooting at them, and police returned fire.

VSP said that Davis and David were injured. When Davis stopped shooting, troopers pulled them both from the Jeep and gave them aid. David died there. Medics took Davis to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

No officers were injured. The troopers and a Fairfax County police officer who were involved were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

VSP said that additional charges against Davis were pending.