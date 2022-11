Gun pointed at camera in close-up. Pistol in hand in dark. Criminal with dangerous firearm. Attack or defense.

OAKTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after a shooting in a home in Oakton on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road.

Police said there was no threat to the community. They were still on the scene as of 7:17 p.m.