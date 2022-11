FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died on Thursday evening after police said he suffered a medical emergency after being taken into custody.

Police said they were first called to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield after people said a man was “acting disorderly, running in the road, and yelling at cars.”

Officers took the man into custody and took him to a hospital in an ambulance. The man suffered a medical emergency on the ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.