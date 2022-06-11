TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — At around 3:24 a.m. on June 11, police got a call to the 3700 block of Graham Park Rd. in Triangle for a single-car crash.

According to the news release, when police arrived, they found a 2007 Toyota Camry that had lost control crossing the double yellow lines and hitting a tree, causing the car to catch on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and the driver, who was alone in the car, was named dead at the scene.

Speed is determined to be a factor in the crash and due to the driver’s condition, their identity has not yet been determined. Police believe it is a 54-year-old man of Dumfries, but the name will not be released until fully confirmed and the family is notified.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the crash.