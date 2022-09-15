PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand over the man’s mouth. Keyhon Illwerd Vasquez, 18, is accused of approaching the man and lying on top of him to keep the 73-year-old from leaving. Police said Vasquez and the girl took the man’s phone and left. The man wasn’t hurt.

While officers were in the area on Wednesday, they saw Vasquez and the 17-year-old girl. Police took them into custody after realizing they matched the descriptions of the people involved in the robbery. The police department said each one had “a controlled substance” when officers took them into custody.

Vasquez faces the following charges:

Robbery

Contributing the to the Delinquency of a Minor

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Providing False Identifying Information to Police

Vasquez was in jail with no bond on Thursday.

The girl faces charges of Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was at the Juvenile Detention Center as of Thursday.