FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police first responded to Huntington Avenue just before 2 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in his upper body.

Witnesses gave officers the description of a man and said that he was possibly headed to a nearby hotel. After canvassing the area, police took the person of interest into custody. They said that there is no threat to the public.

Police do not believe that this was a road rage incident. They are still working to determine the relationship between the two men or why they had the argument that lead to the shooting.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this event call them.