Police said the man threw a decorative tribal mask at the officers and began swinging a bottle.

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Police identified the man who was killed in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch.

A release said that police received the first call of the evening around 7:11 p.m. from one of Lynch’s family friends. The caller was concerned for his safety and said that he was throwing objects inside his home.

Lynch left the home before police arrived at his home. Officers talked to his family by phone after going back to the station.

A family friend placed a second call at 8:34 p.m. Police said that the three officers who responded were crisis intervention trained officers, and they spoke to a family member on the scene. The officers found Lynch “holding a bottle and an object, believed to be a large decorative wooden tribal mask.”

The release said that the officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but Lynch threw the mask at them and started swinging the bottle and running toward them.

Police said that the name of the officer should be released within 10 days. The investigation is continuing.