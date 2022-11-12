PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning.

The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road around 5:35 a.m. When officers arrived they found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. A man was in the driver’s seat. He also had been hit. He died there.

A police K-9 searched the area, but found no one else hurt or otherwise connected to the shooting.

Detectives were trying to determine what led up to the shooting. They’d like to talk to anyone who either witnessed it or has information about it. You can get in touch with police by calling the Prince William County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 792-7000. You also can provide information here.