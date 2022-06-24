Fairfax City police officers received a call about man who'd been shot in his home on Bolton Village Court. When they got there, they found him dead.

FARIFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said Wednesday that officers made an arrest in the killing of the founder and CEO of a nonprofit group that took place in his home on June 24.

Capt. Jeff Hunt with the City of Fairfax Police Department (CFPD) said Joshua Daniel Danehower faces charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in the death of Gret Glyer, 32.

Hunt said emergency dispatchers received a call from inside Glyer’s home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Ct. shortly before 3 a.m. on June 24. When officers arrived at the home, they found Glyer had been shot multiple time in his bed where he died. Glyer’s wife had been in bed with her husband at the time of the shooting. Police got her an the Glyers’ children out of the home and began looking for the shooter.

Information led police to identify Danehower, an acquaintance of the Glyers, as the person wanted for the shooting.

Hunt said Danehower lives in Arlington County and CFPD asked Arlington County police for their help.

Officers followed Danehower from his home on Tuesday (June 28) to Dulles International Airport where he works. Police at the airport took him into custody.

Glyer was the founder and CEO of a nonprofit by the name of DonorSee a platform that allows users to donate directly to those in need and receive video updates from recipients of crowdfunding.

The platform created a campaign to raise money for Glyer’s wife and family.