FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A call about a theft at Walmart led police to the person they say burglarized two restaurants in the span of five days. One of the restaurants was hit three times.

The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Eliasar Mardiel Flores, 20, of Alexandria on Nov. 19. He was accused of trying to steal something at Walmart, located at 7910 Richmond Hwy.

Police said Flores was wearing clothing that matched images of a person seen in surveillance footage from two restaurants that were burglarized between Nov. 13 and Nov. 18.

Investigators said Mezcalero Restaurant at 8368 Richmond Hwy. was burglarized Nov. 13, 17, and 18. The burglary at Mana Pupuseria & Taqueria (8166 Richmond Hwy.) took place on Nov. 18.

The surveillance footage from the restaurants showed the burglar using a brick to destroy windows in order to get into the businesses. Through their investigation, detectives said they determined Flores was the person seen in the surveillance footage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The police department said the charges against Flores are:

Burglary (4 counts)

Destruction of Property (4 counts)

Vehicle Tampering

Petit Larceny

As of Wednesday, Nov. 23, Flores was being held without bond.