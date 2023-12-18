RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said Conservation Police Officers identified the people who illegally killed a well-known white-tailed buck.

The suspect sent photos of himself with the non-typical 29-point buck to a Facebook page, writing that he killed the buck in Prince Edward County with a muzzleloader.

Members of the hunting and wildlife viewing communities alerted DWR that they recognized the buck pictured as one that frequented the Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, expressing concern that the buck was killed illegally.

The “Hollywood Cemetery buck” had been photographed frequently and was recognizable due to his large, unusual antlers, DWR said in a press release.

Officers interviewed the man and determined the deer was killed illegally. DWR Law Enforcement has recovered evidence to help in the investigation and is working to identify others who may have been involved or have relevant information.

“The illegal killing of the Hollywood Cemetery buck is a serious violation of Virginia’s wildlife laws and will be a priority for the Conservation Police Officers assigned to the investigation until all leads have been exhausted, all evidence has been collected, and those involved have been charged,” said Major Ryan Shuler, who serves as the Deputy Chief of DWR Law Enforcement, in the press release.

DWR Law Enforcement is working with Richmond and Chesterfield County police departments, as well as the Hollywood Cemetery and the James River Park System, to investigate the case.