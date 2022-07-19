Investigators said Adrian Salvatore Lewis, 49, was trying to leave the country and fly to Jamaica.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said law enforcement officers arrested a man at Dulles International Airport who was wanted for killing his wife.

CBP said Adrian Salvatore Lewis, 49, was attempting to leave the country and head to Jamaica at the time of arrest. Lewis is accused of murdering Shanita Eure-Lewis, 35, in Newport News, Va.

The Newport News Police Department said Eure-Lewis’ family reported her missing on Sunday, July 17 after family members couldn’t get in touch with her.

Eure Lewis attended a church service that day. She left the church shortly after 9 a.m. with plans to return for the second service. She never did.

Police investigators believed she might have been in danger. They issued a missing person alert. Additionally, Virginia State Police issued an Ashanti Alert.

Investigators found out that Eure-Lewis left her home with her husband around 9:40 a.m. Sunday. They were in a vehicle that police found in Hampton Monday afternoon. What was a missing person case transitioned to a murder investigation based on evidence that officers recovered.

Customs and Border Protection officers and HSI agents said they encountered Lewis at the departure gate for a flight to Montego Bay at 10:45 Monday. CBP and HSI detained Lewis and took him to CBP’s inspection station.

CBP officers took Lewis to a detention cell. They and HSI agents searched Lewis’s baggage and found his wife’s passport and credit cards.

Detectives with the Newport News Police Department arrived around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Lewis refused to speak to them without a lawyer.

At 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the detectives served him with an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder. They and HSI agents escorted Lewis out of the airport at 4:15 a.m.

“This case illustrates how Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations agents collaborate with our law enforcement partners to catch allegedly dangerous fugitives and return them to stand for their charges,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Arresting fugitives is one way win which CBP uses our border security authority to support our partners in seeking justice for victims and to help keep our communities safe.”