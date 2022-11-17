PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man whom they say shot two people and a dog inside a home in the Dumfries area Wednesday night.

The Prince William County Police Department said officers were in the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. after the shooting took place. When they arrived, police found Alyssa Trynese Gainey, 22, of Woodbridge and Javon Alberto Williams, 24, of Dumfries shot in the basement of a home there. Officers also found a dog that had been shot.

Investigators said the 24-year-old man accused of the shooting had a prior relationship with Gainey and forced his way into the home. Gainey died there. Medics took Williams to the hospital where he died Thursday morning.

Because of the dog’s injuries, he was euthanized.

The police department said the former boyfriend had left the area before officers got there. Virginia State Police (VSP) saturated the roadways in the area outside of Prince William County in an effort to find the car in which he was supposed to have left the neighborhood.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department said the car entered a short-term parking lot at Dulles International Airport. Law enforcement at the airport coordinated with state troopers and a helicopter from the Fairfax County Police Department to locate the car in the lot. Police took the 24-year-old man from Woodbridge into custody.