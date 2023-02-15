MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was arrested after bomb threats were made in a Manassas high school in January.

Manassas City Police said they were notified on the afternoon of January 26 that Osborn High School received a bomb threat in a phone call from outside of the building.

Police started working to put the school into a “Secure the Building” state and dismiss the school and any other neighboring schools.

Unity Reed High School in Prince William County also received a bomb threat on the same day.

Police said they determined that a 15-year-old was the suspect in relation to both phone calls. The teenager was taken into custody in Richmond.