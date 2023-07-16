MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said a man has died after a gun was discharged by accident Saturday evening.

At about 6:25 p.m., officials responded to the 8300 block of Scotland Lp in Manassas for a shooting.

Police said that a man and two acquaintances were inside the home, passing around a handgun. While handling the gun, one of the acquaintances of the victim, identified as Daniel Villalobos Marquez, neglectfully discharged the gun, firing a round and striking the victim in the chest.

The victim died at the hospital. He was identified as 21-year-old Reynaldo Jesus Villalobos Hernandez of Manassas.

Villalobos Marquez was arrested. He is being held without bond.