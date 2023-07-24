MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Reagan National Airport and Dulles Airport won’t be the only Northern Virginia transportation hubs offering flights out of the region.

In a unanimous vote, the Manassas City Council gave its approval of a plan that would add up to 30 commercial flights out of Manassas Regional Airport as a result of a multi-year, multi-million dollar plan paid for by Avports, an airport operations and management company.

Destinations for those flights are unknown but do include Florida. It’s still unclear which airline, or airlines, will run service through Manassas.

Several city and Prince William County residents spoke during a public hearing on Monday night, describing the impact this plan could have.

Proponents of the plan said this would be helpful for people going on both business trips and vacations, and that it would revitalize the area’s economy.

“Growing the economy is number one in what an airport expansion does,” said Bob Sweeney, the CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.

Opponents raised concerns over noise from aircrafts, and roads not prepared for an influx of car traffic around the airport.

“There really needs to be a comprehensive study beforehand,” said Wilson Lee, who lives near the airport.

The plan as approved still requires studies on a variety of issues, including traffic, the environment, noise pollution, and safety, before any expansion begins.

The project, which is estimated to be $75 to $125 million, is broken into two phases. The first phase would involve renovations to the current airport structure, and in that phase, a couple of commercial flights would take off. Ross Snare, the chair of the Manassas Regional Airport commission, said he’s hopeful the first flight will take off in about a year.

“This is groundbreaking,” Snare said. “I said this before, I said it a million times. This is a game-changer.”

The council still has to formally approve the project a second time before the approval process gets underway, though that vote will be on a future session’s consent agenda, all be ensuring its passage.