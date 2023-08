MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Manassas City Police responded to a shooting at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 9100 block of Winterset Dr. and found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 703-257-8000.