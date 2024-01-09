MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was prosecuted for his involvement in robbing a Denny’s restaurant and killing a delivery driver in Manassas back in 2019.

On Jan. 3, Ryan Walker pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, statutory burglary while armed, attempted robbery and two probation violations.

He was sentenced to 50 years and two life sentences in the state penitentiary. 35 years were suspended – as well as all but two years of the life sentences – meaning he will face 17 years of incarceration. He will be placed on probation for five years following his release from prison which is contingent on his “uniform good behavior for life,” according to a press release from the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

On Dec. 26, 2019, at around 2:30 a.m., Walker and Jordan Anderson went to the Denny’s on Sudley Road to rob people. Evidence shows that Walker and Anderson held the employees and customers against their will while trying to get money out of the cash register.

As the pair left Denny’s, Anderson shot one customer and Walker hit Yusuf Ozgur, a food delivery driver who came to pick up an order, with a baton. Anderson then shot Ozgur who later died.

According to a news release, Anderson had already been convicted and sentenced for his involvement in the robbery and killing.

“While this plea spares the victims and their families from the trauma of another prolonged trial and the reliving of the events of December 26, 2019, it does not diminish the gravity of the offenses committed that night,” Commonwealth Attorney, Amy Ashworth, stated. “Our commitment to justice remains unwavering as we move forward to ensure accountability for the senseless violence and loss inflicted upon the community by these two individuals.”