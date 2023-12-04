MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Manassas City police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver on Saturday night.

At a little after 11 p.m., police responded to the scene of the accident in the 8900 block of Center St. The pedestrian died there.

The driver of a white 2008 Ford E350 was involved in the accident and arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. He was identified by police as 47-year-old Jose Rafael Lizama from Manassas Park.

He is being held without bond at the Prince William Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (703) 257-8088.