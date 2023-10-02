MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Shortly after Prince William County Schools (PWCS) announced it was expecting to receive money as part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit against the partial owners of Juul Labs, Inc., it shared new data that indicates its problem with teenage vaping has only gotten worse.

In a presentation to the school board late last month, PWCS revealed that there were 639 e-cigarette violations during the 2022-23 school year, compared to 303 in the 2018-19 school year.

Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the district has partners from outside the education community helping to curb the trend, but said “more is needed, especially for a school system this size.”

PWCS is not the only district in line to receive money from the settlement — Loudoun and Fairfax Counties, as well as Prince George’s County, Md., were all apart of the lawsuit.

Fairfax County Public Schools said in a statement it plans to use the money to “support our students’ health and wellbeing.”

Fairfax County School Board Chair Elaine Tholen referred to the success of substance abuse prevention specialists (SAPS) as ways the district is currently working to address vaping.

The annual youth survey Fairfax County conducts — in which 8th, 10th and 12th grade students answer questions anonymously — shows that while 15.1% of those surveyed “vaped in the last month” in 2019, just 5.4% said they did in the most recent 2022 survey.

Fairfax County Public Schools currently has SAPS in each of their high schools, according to the district’s website.

Chrissy Fauls, who is a member of the PWCS Safe Schools Advisory Committee, told the board she wants to see more SAPS in their schools.

“Prevention in this county has always been on the back burner,” she said.

Loudoun County and Fairfax County are also piloting programs for vape detectors in bathrooms.