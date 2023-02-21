VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — A man from Capitol Heights, Maryland was sentenced to two years in prison after officials say he conspired to engage in dogfighting for over five years.

Court documents stated that from May 2015 through at least August 2020, 50-year-old Charles Edward Williams, III, was among people messaging a private group on an app to discuss training fighting dogs, exchanging videos about dogfighting and coordinating dog fights.

Officials said that the individuals were from Virginia, D.C. and Maryland and called the group “The DMV Board” or “The Board.”

Documents said that these members also compared “methods of killing dogs that lost fights” and shared news of anyone who may have been caught by law enforcement.

Williams, 37-year-old Michael Roy Hilliard of Fort Washington, Maryland, and five others were indicted in August 2022 for dogfighting conspiracy related to this group. In November 2022, Williams and Hilliard — as well as two other co-defendants — pleaded guilty.

The other three who pled guilty have sentencings scheduled for March of this year, each facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison — although actual sentences are typically less than the maximum.

Officials said that Williams entered multiple dogs into different fights, with the following incidents: