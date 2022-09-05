STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a rendezvous at a Super 8 hotel Saturday ended when three people robbed two men. Investigators said the people the men were meeting were in on the robbery.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the men met their prospective dates on Facebook. The dates asked the men to get a room at the Super 8, located at 557 Warrenton Rd.

All four met and settled into the room. Deputies said there was a knock on the door. Someone on the other side identified himself as being with room service. At that point, three men in masks came into the room. At least two of them had knives. The dates went into the bathroom and locked themselves in there. The men who made the dates with them were robbed.

The accused robbers left with cell phones, a wallet, cash, credit cards, shoes and alcohol. A deputy found the three men in a car at a convenience story (Mr. B’s). Another deputy activated an alert on one of the cell phones which served as further confirmation for investigators that the men in the car were responsible for the robbery.

The men arrested were:

Milton Espinal Lanza, 19, of Fredericksburg

Eder Gaona, 20, of Fredericksburg

Orlando Duran Guevara, 23, of Spotsylvania

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said each man faces charges of Robbery, Breaking and Entering, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Detectives found photos of the three men on social media that showed them with the “dates,” one of whom was a minor. That was indication for the sheriff’s office that the dates were involved. Charges were pending against the woman and girl.

The men who were robbed were not hurt.