DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced on Wednesday that the long-awaited Silver Line extension, which will provide service to Dulles International Airport, will open on Tuesday, November 15.

The new Dulles station is one of six that will be accessible to commuters this month, more than 13 years after construction started.

In addition to the Dulles Airport station, service will also begin at the Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn stations.

As part of the announcement, WMATA posted a video on social media with several employees saying ‘I’m ready,’ followed by a brief snippet of a Lizzo song where she sings, ‘it’s about damn time.’

“This is very good for us, for all of us,” Dulles Airport employee Muhammad Ilyas told DC News Now. “For all employees, for all customers.”

Ilyas said his daily commute could be cut by at least a half-hour if he hops on the new train.

Others, including Terry Panarese of Rockville, Maryland, said this could change the way she commutes to the airport.

“I can sit on the Metro and read,” she said.

Of course, the excitement comes with some concerns, with some of the busiest travel days of the year coming within the first 10 days of the opening. WMATA said the return of the 7000 series trains is crucial to ensuring enough cars will be on the track.

Future riders want to believe them.

“It’s been a long time coming, so I hope they’ve gotten the kinks out,” Panarese said.

Ali Khajavi, a student at James Madison University, just arrived at Dulles after traveling for his sister’s wedding. He said any criticism should wait.

“You should never ask when something’s going to go wrong,” he said. “You wait to see if it goes wrong. If it does, then you can criticize it. But before it does, why put that comma on it?”

When he’s not studying at JMU, Khajavi lives in Leesburg. He said the extension can connect parts of Northern Virginia to the greater Washington area, something he missed growing up.

“If I’m trying to get to D.C., or somewhere that’s more populated that’s going to put me through rush hour traffic, I can now take the Metro and cut my time in half.”

The six new stations will have the same hours as all other Metro stops — 5 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday (into Saturday morning), 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday (into Sunday morning), and 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Rides will cost between $2-$6. The plan is for trains to come every 10 minutes at rush hour, every 12 minutes midday, and no more than 15 minutes in the late evenings.