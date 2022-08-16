ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Metro announced that on Wednesday morning several first responders and emergency crews will lead an emergency preparedness drill at the Ashburn Metro Station ahead of the expected silver line expansion opening.

The drill will start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and will include a slew of lawn enforcement and first responders — WMATA estimates over 100 — including Metro Transit Police, Fairfax and Loudoun County crews, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The new silver line expansion, which connects Metro riders to, and past, Dulles Airport, is set to open in the fall.

WMATA warns that the drill could get loud and people will see a massive response, but reminds everyone that it is all regularly scheduled and not a cause for concern.

“As part of the exercise, first responders will focus on their emergency response, communication, command structure, station familiarization, track and railcar access and evacuation procedures,” a press release from WMATA states. “Metro’s bus, rail, police and safety staff will also take part in the exercise.”

Future riders, including Ryan Nguyen, who lives near the Ashburn station, are excited after waiting for years for Metro access further into Virginia.

“This has been a project that we’ve all been looking forward to for years and years,” he said. “I think we’re all just really excited to have such accessibility to D.C. because it is such a cool and enriching city.”

WMATA has not announced a formal open date for the silver line expansion.