WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said a Metrorail train operator is out of a job after police found that he was operating a train under the influence of alcohol in December.

WMATA said Wednesday that on Dec. 23, 2022, it received a report that a Blue Line train bypassed the Van Dorn Metro Station and came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before passengers were able to get off the train safely at the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station.

WMATA said Metro officials and first responders found the train’s operator was drunk. The operator, who began working for Metro in 2017, had been a train operator since 2019. Members of the Metro Transit Police Department arrested the operator who faces a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

WMATA said Metro’s rules strictly enforce drug an alcohol policies, and, for that reason, the operator would not be allowed to return to work. It added that Metro performs random testing in accordance with Federal Transit Administration (FTA) requirements and is in compliance with all FTA drug and alcohol operations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WMATA notified the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) about what happened on Dec. 23 and provided updates to WMSC as it got them. WMATA said it still was looking into the incident and was reviewing any opportunities for improvement.