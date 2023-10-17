PORTSMOUTH, Va. (DC News Now) — A year after Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared Oct. 17 “Missy Elliott Day” in Virginia, the award-winning artist was set to return to her hometown of Portsmouth for a special presentation.

In addition to Youngkin naming Oct. 17 as a date to honor her in 2022, Elliott received a key to the city. Council members also voted unanimously months earlier to rename McLean Street “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, seen with Portsmouth native Missy Elliott as the state recognized Missy Elliott Day in 2022 (Virginia Office of the Governor)

Elliott, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, has been recognized not only for her own rapping and performance, but for her songwriting and collaborations with other music superstars, including Norfolk native Timbaland.

The special presentation for which Elliott was to visit Portsmouth this year was scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at the Melvin O. Marriner Family Life Center.