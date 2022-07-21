ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia family was blocked from applying for a new affordable home-ownership opportunity because one of them is undocumented. Now, they’re calling for changes so families like them don’t face the same roadblocks.

When a woman, her husband, and their infant daughter found out about Arlington County’s new program for first-time homebuyers, they were ecstatic. The county was holding a lottery for four new townhouse-style condos, just minutes away from the family’s current one-bedroom unit.

But the woman was crushed upon finding out they could not even apply because her husband is undocumented.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to apply,” the woman said in an interview with DC News Now. “It just makes me think about how many more families are like mine, that are mixed households.”

The woman’s husband has lived in the United States for roughly half of his life — the woman is a fourth-generation Arlingtonian. But the program requires everyone in the household to be a legal resident.

“I think the idea behind this is to make it so that more U.S. citizens have these opportunities,” the woman said. “But it’s actually disqualifying a lot of U.S. citizens and putting a barrier for a lot of people to be housed.”

While Arlington County does have some programs, including its Housing Grant Program, that allows mixed-status families to receive partial funding, it says “undocumented persons are not eligible for federal and state-funded public assistance programs administered by Arlington County.”

“I just think about if [we] want to grow our family even more in the future, it kind of puts things on hold for us,” the woman said.

Arlington County Supervisor Takis Karantonis replied to a Tweet about this issue, saying, “…we have come a long way fixing eligibility in rental programs, it is only fair to [pursue] the same for homeownership programs.”

The woman said the restrictions are even more frustrating because her husband has been trying to become a U.S. citizen for years, but the pandemic has severely slowed the process.

Now, she hopes for change so families like hers won’t be stuck behind.

“The more advocacy and the more we get the word out I think there’s the potential for change,” she said. “Change in the future.”

Among the changes the woman said she would like to see is more people working in local government able to assist mixed-status families by informing them of more available alternate resources. That, in addition to more of those resources.