NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child abuse and neglect.

Taylor entered the plea on Tuesday morning in Newport News. While that charge typically carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years, the commonwealth as part of the plea deal will recommend a 6-month sentence. However, the judge will have ultimate discretion.

The shooting happened back in January. First grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot and is recovering.

In April, a grand jury indicted Taylor on the child abuse and neglect charge. She was also charged with a class 1 misdemeanor for leaving a loaded gun around her child.

Taylor was also charged with federal gun charges. In June, she pleaded guilty to using marijuana while having a firearm and making a false statement when purchasing the gun. She is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges in October.

This is a breaking update. WAVY’s Chris Horne will more details on today’s court appearance coming up.