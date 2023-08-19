DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — Passengers evacuated from Dulles International Airport’s main terminal on the evening of Aug. 19 after a motorized police vehicle caught fire.

Smoke was first observed at around 7:30 p.m. People evacuated from the departures level of the terminal as a safety precaution.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene to contain the smoke and vent it from other parts of the terminal.

The department said ventilation of the smoke was completed around 9 p.m. Passengers and employees were allowed back into the building as normal operations resumed.

Two Airports Authority police officers were transported to a hospital for evaluation, but are expected to be okay.

There were no other reported injuries.