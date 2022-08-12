UPDATE 10:06 p.m.: Officials said that the building is “structurally sound” but will not be able to be re-occupied “for the foreseeable future.”

UPDATE: Four more people were transported to the hospital. Six people were released from the scene.

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County Police Department and Arlington County Fire and EMS responded to a structure collision around 7 p.m. on August 12, according to a tweet.

In the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard, a vehicle collided with a structure causing multiple injuries and a structure fire.

Four people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, medics are continuing to treat injuries on the scene.