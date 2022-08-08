LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Fire Marshalls reported multiple outdoor fires via twitter Monday morning, August, 8.

In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Pkwy, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The Fire Marshalls are requesting residents to review security footage and check outdoor supplies for missing gas containers.

Report suspicious activity to Investigator Hottle 571-831-1903 or Joshua.Hottle@Loudoun.gov