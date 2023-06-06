RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead and multiple others are injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus Tuesday evening, sources tell Nexstar’s WRIC.

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said during a Tuesday evening press conference that officers who were working inside the Altria Theater during Huguenot High School’s graduation around 5:15 p.m. ET when they reportedly heard gunfire outside the building.

Those officers notified additional officers who were stationed outside the theater.

Seven individuals were found outside the theater with gunshot wounds, Edwards said. Three suffered life-threatening injuries while four have non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional victims transported themselves or were taken via Richmond Ambulance Authority to nearby hospitals with other injuries. That includes two who fell during the incident, one that was hit by a car, and three people for anxiety.

Sources tell Nexstar’s WRIC that two people are dead but authorities have not yet confirmed that information.

The ages of the victims, as well as whether they were a part of the graduation ceremony, have not yet been released.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, according to Richmond Police, and there is no longer a threat to the community.

People scatter from a shooting scene as police arrive Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. Authorities in Richmond, Virginia, say seven people were shot following a high school graduation ceremony held at a downtown theater near Virginia Commonwealth University. Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after Tuesday’s shooting. (John Willard via AP)

“We’re going to do everything we can to bring the individuals involved in this to justice,” Mayor Levar Stoney said at the news conference. “This should not be happening anywhere.”

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young told WRIC the shooting broke out as students and families were leaving the graduation ceremony. In a message posted to its website, Richmond Public Schools said the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is across the street from Altria Theater.

A witness told WRIC they heard at least 30 shots fired.

“Everyone literally started running for their lives,” the witness explained. She said she believes at least one of the people shot was a graduate.

Edythe Payne was helping her daughter sell flowers outside the theater to students as they left the ceremony. She told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting caused a panic on nearby Main Street, which was packed with people at the time.

“I felt bad because some elderly people were at the graduation and they got knocked down to the ground,” Payne said.

Thomas Jefferson High School also had a graduation scheduled for later in the evening, but it has now been canceled.

Richmond Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, according to school officials.

Additional information is expected to be released Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.