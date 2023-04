SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — A local DMV business is back at National Parks to serve up Jamaican barbecue for another baseball season.

Jammin’ Island BBQ owners David and Sheila James say business has been growing for them since their return.

The couple was at Nationals Park from 2011-2018 and left to open a restaurant at Springfield Towne Center in Virginia.

For more information, you can find them here at Jammin Island BBQ | Authentic Caribbean Jerk