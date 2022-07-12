RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced a presumed case of monkeypox in Virginia on Monday.

According to the VDH, the new case is an adult male resident of Northwestern Virginia. The patient is currently isolated and the health department is identifying and monitoring the patient’s close contacts.

This case brings the total number of cases in the commonwealth up to 27.

Multiple countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. As of July 8, CDC had reported 8,238 cases of monkeypox in 57 countries. 790 of these cases were reported in the United States. Three monkeypox deaths have been reported globally.

Monkeypox is a viral illness characterized by a specific type of rash. Symptoms can also include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swelling of the lymph nodes. Spread usually occurs through close person-to-person contact or contact with contaminated clothes or linens. Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and often clear up within two to four weeks.

There is no approved treatment for monkeypox in the U.S., but treatments to relieve symptoms can be accessed through the federal government with VDH coordination.

Two vaccines are also available through the federal government for people who are at high risk. The federal government is currently expanding vaccines and testing for monkeypox, and VDH is working with federal partners on these expansions.

High-risk groups include men who have sex with men (MSM), anyone who has had close contact with someone showing monkeypox symptoms or rashes, and anyone who has traveled to locations with confirmed monkeypox cases.

For more information, visit the VDH website, CDC website, and the World Health Organization website.