WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel.

Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station.

Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at gunpoint at the Hawthorn Suites in Vienna. Surveillance video of him using the Metro on that day helped in his capture. Fairfax County Police said Locke did not have a weapon on him at the time of his arrest.

They also said body camera footage of Locke during a September 8 arrest on theft charges in Montgomery County also lead to him being caught.

“It’s a huge relief for everybody when we’re able to quickly identify that individual that commits such a violent act. And one where it involves a firearm,” said Lt. James Curry of the Fairfax County Police Department. “Again, it’s a credit to the community for chipping in and helping us out. It shows that we have all this help from the national capital region from our community law enforcement partners.”

News of the arrest also provided comfort to those who use the Metro.

“it just makes the area safer knowing that this incident has been rectified. You know, where they caught the person,” said Judy Ciervo, who’s visiting from Pennsylvania. “It makes people feel safer using the Metro.”

Locke remains in custody in Washington, D.C. while he awaits transfer to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He’s charged with four crimes — rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction with the intent to defile and brandishing.