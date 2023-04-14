MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Several Northern Virginia school districts are working through a problem plaguing many districts across the country: rising rates of chronic absenteeism.

Even in the years after the height of the pandemic, not as many students are in the classroom as districts would hope.

New data from Prince William County Public Schools shows nearly a quarter (23.4%) of students missed nine or more days through the first two quarters. Those students are on pace to be classified as chronically absent, which is when a student misses at least 10% of days throughout the year — which averages out to one day every two weeks.

The issue is worst in high schools, and among English learners and special education students.

PWCS is not alone. Loudoun County Public Schools recently discussed the issue at its school board meeting.

LCPS Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith said a work group has been formed to look into the issue. Of the district’s 96 schools, only 20 are in Level 1 (the tier representing minimal chronic absenteeism rates) based on last year’s data.

Plus, results from a survey from the Virginia Association of School Superintendents show of the 1,035 schools included, 25.3% had a chronic absenteeism rate of over 25%. In the two years prior to the pandemic, according to the state Board of Education, that number was between 2-4%.

“We have to stop it,” said Padreus Pratter, a candidate for the Prince William County School Board. “We encourage my daughter to go to school, our neighbor’s children to go to school, and we work as a community to ensure that if someone’s parent is sick, we’ll pick up the child taking the school ourselves.”

In Alexandria during the 2021-22 school year, 17% of its students were chronically absent — a trend that was worse for economically disadvantaged students.

As school boards discuss the issue, the Virginia Board of Education is weighing a proposal that would continue the non-use of chronic absenteeism as a metric for accreditation. It will vote on the proposal at its next meeting on April 20.