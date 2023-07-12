ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Eileen Wallace is a guardian angel of sorts for children going through the family court system.

“I’m doing something valuable,” Wallace said. “You don’t get many opportunities to do something valuable, all the time. I love it. You get these delightful shocks of joy and you witness humanity at its best.”

As a court-appointed special advocate (CASA), she serves as a judge’s eyes and ears outside the courtroom, ensuring children get the services that they need. CASAs go through 35 hours of training and work between five to 20 hours a month.

CASAs like Eileen are appointed to cases by the court through its partnership with Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN), the advocate provider for both Alexandria and Arlington where more bilingual volunteers are desperately needed.

“We want to be able to communicate with the children and their families in the language that they’re most comfortable in,” said CASA director Amy Wilkins.

Wilkins said that child abuse cases have become more severe in recent weeks and months.

“What we’re seeing is that the levels of physical abuse of children there seems to have been an uptick in. We’ve seen a number of cases where children have had to be hospitalized, and no one wants to see that,” she said, adding that CASAs in those cases must be intimately familiar with the children’s native language to communicate with their doctors and law enforcement.

She said in the last three weeks, 12 children in SCAN’s programs have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care. CASAs are supposed to be assigned one case at a time, but as more children enter the court system, Spanish-speaking case workers like Eileen have had to double up.

“Those CASAs will double up because they’re so dedicated. We need Spanish speakers, we need men, we need members of the LGBTQ community. Because those demographics represent the demographics of the children we’re working with,” she said. “When they’re working with someone who has a similar experience or understanding and can accept that.”

To learn more about CASA and tonight’s informational session, click here.