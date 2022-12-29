Police believe he is connected to several other robberies in the area.

RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — An off-duty officer helped arrest a man on Wednesday who was believed to be connected to several bank robberies in the area.

Police said that Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, entered a Wells Fargo Bank in the North Point Village Center in Reston. They said that Hunter implied he had a gun and passed a note demanding money.

He left the bank and fled in a car. An off-duty officer heard the sirens and listened to his radio. He saw the suspect’s Mercedes turn down Lincoln Lane in Tysons, but he did not exit or pass any officers who were monitoring the roads.

The off-duty officer contacted the other officers and communicated where he was. Police found Hunter “slouched” in the sedan and took him into custody.

Images courtesy of Fairfax County Police Department.

Hunter has been charged with one count of robbery and held without bond. Police believe he is involved in other bank robberies in the National Capital Region and have been working with other investigators for further charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 5 or submit a tip by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or going online.