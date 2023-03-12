VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Officials said that a strike affecting OmniRide service has come to a close. Buses will resume service on Monday, March 13.

They said that the following routes will be running:

D-100 Dale City – Washington

D-200 Dale City – Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston

D-300 Dale City – Navy Yard

MC-200 Montclair – Pentagon

942 Stafford – Pentagon

611 Gainesville/Manassas – Washington

612 Gainesville – Pentagon/L’Enfant/Navy Yard

Other routes will also be added as they are able to.