VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Officials said that a strike affecting OmniRide service has come to a close. Buses will resume service on Monday, March 13.

They said that the following routes will be running:

  • D-100 Dale City – Washington
  • D-200 Dale City – Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston
  • D-300 Dale City – Navy Yard
  • MC-200 Montclair – Pentagon
  • 942 Stafford – Pentagon
  • 611 Gainesville/Manassas – Washington
  • 612 Gainesville – Pentagon/L’Enfant/Navy Yard

Other routes will also be added as they are able to.