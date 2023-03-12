VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Officials said that a strike affecting OmniRide service has come to a close. Buses will resume service on Monday, March 13.
They said that the following routes will be running:
- D-100 Dale City – Washington
- D-200 Dale City – Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston
- D-300 Dale City – Navy Yard
- MC-200 Montclair – Pentagon
- 942 Stafford – Pentagon
- 611 Gainesville/Manassas – Washington
- 612 Gainesville – Pentagon/L’Enfant/Navy Yard
Other routes will also be added as they are able to.