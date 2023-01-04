PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Members of the Prince William County Police Department were investigating a shooting at a home in the Dumfries area Wednesday that left one person dead. They said four other people were hurt in the incident.

Officers went to the home in the 17900 block of Milroy Dr. around 10:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found five people whom they said had “gunshot wounds or other injuries.”

One person died there. Medics took the four other people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Prince William County Police Department said that officers had a person of interest in custody and that it appeared that the incident was isolated.