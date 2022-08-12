WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were looking for a silver car that may have been involved in a double shooting that left a man dead and another man with critical injuries Thursday night.

MPD said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of Florida Ave. NW around 9:30 jp.m.

Officers were in the area then they heard gunfire. They found one of the men who had been hit. In the process of helping him, they found that another man had been hit.

Investigators said they believe there was more than one shooter involved in the incident and that the shooters were in the silver car MPD was hoping to find.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (202) 727-9099 or text information to 50411.