FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon.

Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening.

Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike as the investigation continued. Police were still on the scene as of 6:30 p.m.

Police said that there was no threat to the public.