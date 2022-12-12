LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The school superintendent whom the Loudoun County School Board fired following a report from a special grand jury that investigated how a student was able to commit two sexual assaults at two county high schools in less than six months was indicted by the special grand jury.

Scott Ziegler was indicted on three misdemeanors.

Additionally, the special grand jury indicted Wayde Byard, Loudoun County Public Schools Public Schools’ Public Information Officer, for Perjury, which is a felony.

Paperwork filed in Loudoun County Circuit Court shows Scott Ziegler was indicted for:

False Publication

The special ground jury found that on or about June 22, 2021, Ziegler knowingly provided a statement he knew was false or untrue to someone working in media/communication.

Penalize Employee for Court Appearance

The special ground jury found that on or about June 7, 2022, Ziegler penalized a school division employee who was summoned or subpoenaed to appear in court, despite the fact that she gave the division reasonable notice.

Conflict of Interest — Prohibited Conduct

The special grand jury found that on or about June 7, 2022, Ziegler used “his public position to retaliate against” the employee who had the court appearance “for expressing views on matters of public concern or for exercising any right that is otherwise protected by law.”

In the case of Byard, the direct indictment said that on or about Aug. 2, 2022, the school division spokesman lied under oath.

That special grand jury’s report that came after its investigation into the sexual assaults that took place found that administrators, including the superintendent, had several points at which they could have stepped in prior to second assault and changed the outcome, but “they failed at every juncture.”