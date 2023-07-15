ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Patrick Henry High School will have a new athletic director as Roanoke City Public Schools named Patty Sheedy the director of athletics and supervisor of health and physical education for the district. Sheedy is replacing FL Slough as he is now the athletic director for Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount. Sheedy has been with Patrick Henry since 1990 as she was not only the athletic director but other roles with the Patriots included being the head girls basketball coach and head volleyball coach.